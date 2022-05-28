Anantapur: Mock drill on disaster management held

Anantapur: In a changing world, the real disaster is ignorance and lack of knowledge on any given subject. If, in a crisis one does not know how to effectively respond or handle a situation, it is disastrous, opined Manmohan Yadav, commandant, NDRF 10th Battalion.

Participating in a live demonstration of a mock drill on disaster management here on Friday, Manmohan said that if one has minimum knowledge of how to prevent a disaster or handle a crisis, it is easy to come out clean out of a crisis. Manmohan gave a live mock demonstration of a crisis management. He explained how to effectively respond in times of fire mishap, floods, heat wave conditions, lightning and thunderbolt etc. He said that village volunteers and secretariat staff play a crucial role in times of disasters as they are the ones serving the people from the frontlines.

They are the ones who know the demography of a place and can quickly communicate to disaster management team and offer quality assistance. They also can give advance information about flood conditions and move people to safer places. He observed that human tendency was not treating a crisis as a disaster when there is no loss of life or property. He called for working for a disasters-free society where catastrophes are prevented due to awareness. District Fire Officer Ashwarth, mandal president Sunitha, ZPTC Bhaskar, Tahsildar Sridhar Murthy, MPDO Thejoshni and sarpanch Parvathi participated.