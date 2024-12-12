Unique move by student reaches over 1,500 in 8 countries

Bengaluru: Given the volatility in job markets across developing countries, and the need to manage finances carefully for a secure future in uncertain times, early financial literacy and education among students assumes great significance. The Global Youth Economic Empowerment Program (GYEEP), a free online (webinar) financial literacy initiative featuring industry and academic experts is geared precisely to help students grapple with financial knowledge early in life.

This webinar initiative, (available on YouTube), conceptualised and executed by Vedika, IB2 student at Canadian International School Bangalore (CIS), reached over 1,500 students across eight countries including Egypt, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Honduras and India.

GYEEP, which was held recently, is designed to empower young people with essential knowledge in personal finance and planning, basic economics, stocks, bonds, investments, budgeting, savings and entrepreneurship through workshops, lectures and interactive sessions.

The programme featured distinguished speakers including educators, economists and financial stalwarts from around the world — including Professor of Business from Nile University, Egypt, economists and public finance experts from Lebanon and educationists and founders from established businesses in India. The interactive format of the sessions, including live Q and A sessions, enabled students to engage directly with these professionals, enhancing their financial learning experience and promoting cross-cultural exposure.

Commenting on the initiative, Canadian International School, Bangalore, Managing Director, Shweta Sastri said, “Financial literacy is absolutely necessary for all students today. I am particularly inspired by this initiative given its focus on building such knowledge among underserved communities. This understanding will positively impact future generations in financial management and education, so vital in the emerging world scenario.”

Vedika brought together 16 partnering clubs from eight countries which played a pivotal role in engaging participants, resulting in a truly global, diverse and inclusive classroom. “We realised that students across countries were not aware about entrepreneurship and financial management concepts that are important to build a secure future. We reflected on how the general education system does not impart financial knowledge and we wanted to make some headway in equipping students with such understanding and that’s how GYEEP was born,” said Vedika.

The initiative was initially intended for students between grades 7 and 12 but was later extended to students from other age groups too interested in financial literacy. The participants’ enthusiastic feedback on GYEEP’s accomplishment in providing useful financial education demonstrated the programme’s effectiveness. GYEEP is proof of the power of education to transform the financial understanding of youth to effectively manage the world of economics.