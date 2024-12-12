Make all arrangements for smooth conduct of Group-2 exams

Adilabad: The district Collector on Wednesday held a meeting with chief superintendents, route officers and invigilators at the Collectorate on the conduct of Group-2 exams to be held on December 15 and 16.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that 29 centres have been set up in the district to conduct Group-2 exams.

He said that 10,428 candidates will appear for the exam at 29 examination centers, including 14 in Adilabad Urban, 4 in Adilabad Rural, 10 in Mavala and 01 in Jainath.

He said that invigilators, departmental officers, flying squad teams have been appointed for the conduct of the examinations, a strongroom will be set up at the AR headquarters, security of examination papers, establishment of 144 section in the vicinity of the examination centers, etc, and strict arrangements should be made for the conduct of Group 2 examinations in the district as per government rules.

He said that the examinations will be held in four phases over two days, and as per the instructions of the Telangana Public Service Commission, all candidates, officers and staff on duty should use ID cards in the examination centers.

He said that preventive measures should be taken to prevent disruption in power supply at the examination centers.

He said that toilets, drinking water and all basic facilities should be provided, medical camps should be set up at the examination centers, sanitation should be carried out at the centers. He added that buses should run on time without causing any inconvenience to candidates.

Additional Collector Shyamala Devi, Additional SP Surender, Trainee Collector Abigyan Malaviya, DSP Jeevan Reddy, Regional Coordinator Jagram Antarbedi, Tehsildars, Group 2, Special Examination Officers, Chief Superintendent, Department Officers and others attended this meeting.