Suspend officers who caned Panchamasali protesters: Bommai

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai urged the state government to strongly defend the legal validity of their reservation order in the Supreme Court and take all necessary measures to fully implement the new reservation policy the previous BJP government had introduced.

In a series of tweets, Bommai stated that the Panchamasali community is the largest group within the Lingayat sect. The community’s contribution to the state as a farming community is significant as well as its historical significance. The freedom fighters like Kittur Chennamma and Belavadi Mallamma belonged to this community. Sangolli Rayanna, a Dalit, was Kittur Chennamma’s trusted aide.

He recalled that in 2011-12, the BJP government under B.S. Yediyurappa worked to include the Panchamasali community in the backward classes list. In 2016, the Panchamasali community had appealed to the Backward Classes Commission, chaired by Kantharaj, to include them in Category 2A. However, during Siddaramaiah’s tenure as Chief Minister, the commission rejected their demand, revealing the government’s unfavourable stance toward the community.

The MP asserted that the Constitution explicitly states that reservations cannot be granted based on religion. Following this principle, the BJP government reallocated the 4 per cent reservation provided to minorities under Category 2B into the newly created Categories 3C and 3D for Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas, respectively.

He cited similar judgments from the Andhra Pradesh High Court and the Supreme Court against religion-based reservations, criticizing the current state government for not supporting their decision.

The former CM clarified that some Congress supporters of Siddaramaiah had challenged their reservation order in the Supreme Court. When the case came up for hearing, it coincided with the announcement of assembly elections, triggering the model code of conduct.

Consequently, the BJP government’s legal team requested no interim orders and assured a comprehensive argument in court later. The Supreme Court had then instructed that the order not be implemented until the next hearing.

Bommai emphasized that their government never stated it was withdrawing the order; they only complied with the court’s interim directions. He criticized the Chief Minister for misrepresenting this, terming it disappointing and misleading.

Bommai urged the state government and CM Siddaramaiah to direct their supporters to withdraw the petition in the Supreme Court. Alternatively, the state should robustly defend the order in court and take all necessary measures to implement the new reservation policy.

Regarding the violence during the Panchamasali community’s protest in Belagavi on Tuesday Bommai condemned the actions of officials, calling them arrogant and high-handed. He demanded that officers involved in the lathi charge be suspended immediately. He also demanded the Chief Minister to engage with leaders and elders of the Panchamasali community in discussions to resolve the issue amicably and sincerely.