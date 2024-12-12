Live
- Heavy rains expected in AP due to strengthening low Pressure Area
- Officials told to work in coordination for smooth conduct of Group-2 exams
- Alliance, YSRCP corporators argue over expensive projects
- New CMR mall opens in Kurnool
- Former Speaker Tammineni’s clout on the wane
- Attack on media: Take action against Mohan Babu, demand journalists
- More sports equipment promised at Central Park
- Mohan Babu’s attack on journalists inhumane act
- West Quay-6 of VPA to get revamped
- Rajaiah demands govt to introduce SC categorisation Bill in Assembly
Just In
Rajaiah demands govt to introduce SC categorisation Bill in Assembly
Former Deputy CM Dr Tatikonda Rajaiah on Wednesday demanded the State government to introduce the SC categorisation Bill in the winter session of the Assembly.
Hanamkonda: Former Deputy CM Dr Tatikonda Rajaiah on Wednesday demanded the State government to introduce the SC categorisation Bill in the winter session of the Assembly.
Speaking at a press meet at BRS Hanamkonda district office in Balasamudram, Rajaiah stated that he was able to rise to a prominent position due to implementation of categorisation by the former CM of united AP Chandrababu Naidu. He pointed out that SC categorisation process faced setbacks after legal challenges were raised in court. He urged the government to implement categorisation as per the Supreme Court directions.
Rajaiah criticised the Revanth Reddy government, alleging delays under the pretext of forming commissions. He accused Revanth of betraying the Madiga community by denying them MLA and MP tickets. Referring to former CM KCR, Rajaiah mentioned that the categorization Bill was passed in the Assembly and sent to Parliament, but the Centre neglected it. He demanded the Madiga community be given their rightful share based on caste enumeration.
He accused MLA Kadiyam Srihari of exploiting dalit rights for nearly 30 years, amassing wealth in the process while failing to help even a single Madiga. Rajaiah claimed he was targeted and faced numerous challenges but continued to fight for people. He highlighted his achievements in establishing a Health university despite obstacles.
Rajaiah criticised Srihari, labelling him the “brand ambassador of betrayal” during the ten-year BRS regime. He demanded the CM to take immediate action to address categorisation issues.