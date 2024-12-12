Mohan Babu’s attack on journalists inhumane act

Shadnagar: Attacks on media representatives by actor Mohan Babu are inhumane act, said TUWJ (IJU) State convenor Gudipalli Srinivas.

Gudipalli Srinivas, along with media representatives, submitted a petition to RDO Saritha at the local RDO office, demanding strict action against Mohan Babu. Speaking on this occasion, he said that it was atrocious for Mohan Babu to resort to physical attacks on journalists who went to cover the scene at his residence in Hyderabad’s Jalpalli, amidst a family dispute.

He expressed anguish that a media representative was seriously injured in the incident. He demanded that Mohan Babu should immediately issue a public apology. He urged the government to respond immediately and take action against the responsible parties. He expressed concern that threats and attacks on journalists have been increasing recently. He demanded that the government take strict action against anyone who undermines media freedom. Journalists and others participated in this programme.