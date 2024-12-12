CP congratulates chess champs

  • Menu
Police Commissioner Abhishek Mohanty congratulated the Genius Chess Academy players for winning medals in national and international chess competitions here on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Police Commissioner Abhishek Mohanty congratulated the Genius Chess Academy players for winning medals in national and international chess competitions here on Wednesday.

Supreet won a silver medal in the 68th National Schools Under-17 Chess Competition held in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh, while Meghasamhita won a bronze medal in the National Under-16 School Games held in Singapore.

The CP said that Indian players have been doing well in the recently held World Chess Championship. He advised the students to get inspired by world champions Arjun, Gukesh and Praggnanand.

The CP specially appreciated the efforts of founders of Genius Academy, Kankati Kanuyya, and coach Kankati Anoop Kumar, for grooming their talent and win medals at the national level.

Supreet’s parents Keshaveni Swaroopa Mahender, Meghasamhita’s parents Srilatha Chakravarthy, academy coaches Anush, Abhiram, Srujan, Tarun, Arun and others were present.

