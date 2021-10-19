Anantapur: Officials told to improve tax collections

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has asked Excise and Prohibition officials and sales tax personnel to boost up revenue and sales tax collections in the district.

Addressing a meeting here on Monday, She said that steps should be taken to boost sales tax collections and excise revenue by tightening the functioning of the system.

Nagalakshmi said that borders with other States have to be secured to prevent liquor smuggling into the district as well as revenue loss. Efforts must be made to bring the unorganised trade sector under the GST and professional tax dragnet and plug loopholes in the system.

The District Collector said bind over cases must be registered against those indulging in illegal liquor sales through belt shop structures and suggested effective policing at the border check-posts.

SP Fakirappa and Joint Collector Nishanth spoke on steps creating awareness on illegal liquor trade and also on displaying daily liquor sales position on the dash board.

GST Joint Commissioner Neeraja and ASP Rammohan also spoke.