Anantapur: Officials told to initiate preventive steps to curb spread of dengue

Anantapur : District Collector M Gauthami has called for an action plan for containing dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases in the district.

Addressing a review meeting at the Collectorate conference hall here on Saturday, Gauthami asked medical and health officials to apply their mind on initiating preventive measures as mosquitos breeding was fast spreading due to water stagnation and unhygienic conditions in drains and public places. Sanitising of public places was the need of the hour and car tyres and anything that shields mosquitos and create conditions for breeding should be tackled, she pointed out. Traders also should be educated against dumping their shop wastes in the drains. The municipal and panchayat officials should do their job effectively and create a healthy atmosphere everywhere.

Health camps should be organised in villages where dengue is rampant and awareness should be created to the family doctors on the prevalence of dengue in the rural areas for effective treatment.

The DRDA and women groups and the Women and Child Welfare departments should take the responsibility of awareness creation on the dengue prevention measures and the dangers of mosquito breeding conditions.

She asked education department to create healthy atmosphere for students who would be joining the hostels in the new academic year.

NGOs should be involved in the awareness exercise.

District Malaria Officer Obulu spoke on mosquito borne diseases and their profile. He said that mosquitos were responsible for several diseases including malaria, filaria, dengue, chicken gunia and meningitis.

Municipal RD PVSS Murthy, DMHO Veerabbai, DPO Prabhakar, Dwama PD Venugopal Reddy, Mepma PD Vijayalakshmi and others were present.