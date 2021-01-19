Anantapur: Officials told to take steps to check bird flu

Anantapur: Joint Collector for Aasara and Welfare Gangadhar Goud has called for effective steps to prevent bird flu from making inroads into the district by way of inspection of poultries and the health of birds.



Addressing a review meeting at the District Collectorate on Tuesday, Gangadhar called upon veterinary doctors and officials to inspect poultries and also create awareness on the prevailing bird flu. He instructed them to initiate steps to prevent its outbreak in the district by taking precautionary steps as per the advice of veterinary doctors.

He advised the officials concerned to keep an eye on poultries, domestic poultries and also on winged visitors that come to certain locations in the district as some such birds could be carriers of the flu. He said that poultry owners also should keep a tab on the birds' health and report to authorities of any deaths that occur due to the flu.

Animal Husbandry Joint Director Swaroopa Rani, ZP CEO Shobha Swaroopa Rani, DMHO Dr Kameshwara Prasad and Dr Goldenson were present.