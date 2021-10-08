  • Menu
Anantapur: Oxygen plant boon to fight pandemic effectively

PM Narendra Modi inaugurating oxygen plant at an super specialties hospital, on a virtual mode, in Anantapur on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a virtual mode inaugurated the oxygen production plant at the local super-specialities hospital here on Thursday.

Anantapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a virtual mode inaugurated the oxygen production plant at the local super-specialities hospital here on Thursday.

MPs Talari Rangaiah and Gorantla Madhav and MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy participated in the function. The PM inaugurated two oxygen plants one in Uttarakhand and another locally from the 'PM cares fund'. Participating in the function, MP Rangaiah expressed happiness at the second oxygen plant set up in the super specialty hospital. This will help to combat Covid third wave if any in future, he said.

District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan said the additional plant in the city was a boon for fighting the pandemic effectively. She revealed that the plant was funded by PM cares fund. She added that the plant can supply oxygen to 125 patients at a time. MP Gorantla Madhav and city Mayor Vaseem participated.

