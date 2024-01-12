Anantapur Parliamentary constituency: TDP has edge over YSRCP in 2024 polls

Anantapur: The Telugu Desam Party seems to have an edge over the YSRCP in Anantapur Parliamentary constituency as it has comparatively less problems in fielding candidates when compared to the ruling party, which is plagued with dissensions and anti-incumbency factors.

Parliamentary constituency of Anantapur was established in 1952 with seven Assembly segments of Rayadurg, Uravakonda, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Singanamala, Anantapur urban and Kalyandurg.

Congress party has the distinction of winning eight times i.e., in 1952, 1971, 1989, 1996, 1998, 1991, 2004 and 2009 from this constituency, while the TDP won in 1984, 1999 and 2014. In 1957, CPI stalwart Tarimela Nagireddy won from the constituency.

Sitting MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy of YSRCP is a senior Parliamentarian and has the dubious distinction of serving as MP for four terms and contesting as MP for six terms. He lost to TDP twice in 1999 and 2014 while he won in 1996, 1998, 2004 and 2009.

His father Anantha Venkata Reddy also served as MP for two terms. For about 30 years, his family has dominated the parliamentary constituency. After Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, JC Diwakar Reddy served as MP during 2014-19. He won on TDP ticket post AP State bifurcation in 2014. In 2019, bureaucrat-turned-politician Talari Rangaiah contested and won as YSRCP candidate in 2019.

For the coming 2024 Parliamentary elections, the YSRCP has shifted Talari Rangaiah to Kalyandurg Assembly constituency. Ex-Minister and Penukonda MLA M Sankara Narayana is nominated as the YSRCP Anantapur MP candidate. He also hails from backward classes as Rangaiah.

TDP is likely to re-nominate JC Pawan Reddy, the son of JC Diwakar Reddy, as Anantapur Parliamentary candidate. Pawan Reddy lost to Talari Rangaiah of YSRCP in 2019 elections.

YSRCP candidate M Sankara Narayana is unfamiliar to most of the Assembly segments in Anantapur Lok Sabha constituency. On the other hand, JC Pawan Reddy is well known to the voters as the son of JC Diwakar Reddy and young voters, who constitute more than 40 per cent of the total electorate, are more inclined to vote for a young, educated and someone starting on a clean slate as Pawan. The support of TDP-Jana Sena parties also is an asset to him. Besides, Pawan has a large fan following in cricket and also has the support of multiple movie actors and actresses.