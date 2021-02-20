Anantapur: Parties yet to focus on civic polls

Anantapur: With the State Election Commission (SEC) giving another opportunity for filing of fresh nominations for those who missed the opportunity to do so when the civic elections nominations process was stopped mid-way by the SEC last year citing Covid pandemic, more people are likely to file nominations and add to the intensity of the contest as the civic body elections are fought on party lines.

While the ruling YSRCP leaders and aspirants are actively engaged in efforts to convince the local MLAs and leaders with regard to considering their candidatures for municipal councillor positions, corporators and for municipal chairman, vice-chairman and mayoral position, etc., the TDP camp which is still in disarray after their shocking debacle in Assembly elections, is now trying to find suitable candidates who will win the elections or at least give a tough fight to the ruling party candidates.

The ruling party functionaries are trying to sell the theory that local bodies could get more funds and develop only if they vote for the ruling party. Opposition parties, particularly the TDP, is rubbishing such propaganda saying that local bodies are independent and irrespective of their political affiliation would get their due from the government whatever funds and grants are mandatory to civic bodies.

Anantapur Municipal Corporation (AMC), of all the civic bodies, is drawing everyone's attention as it is the lone corporation which provides leadership and inspiration to all other local bodies. AMC was ruled by TDP until the expiry of its term in 2019.

Local ex-MLA J Prabhakar Choudhury told The Hans India that the party was yet to take stock of the corporation elections and about its mayoral candidate. It would take a few more days for the party to decide on the civic body elections in the eight municipalities in the district.

YSRCP also is yet to apply its mind to the candidates for corporators and mayoral candidates. One Jayaram Naidu hailing from the Kamma community and quite influential in the town had rebelled against the then TDP MLA Prabhakar Choudhury and quit the party and joined the YSRCP before elections, is presently an active aspirant for the mayor post.

He floated a service organisation and worked on civic problems in all the corporation wards in the city earning a name for himself as the champion of the civic problems.

Local MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy is likely to support his candidature when the occasion arises as he actively campaigned for the MLA's victory in 2019 elections. All political parties will focus on the civic body elections after the conclusion of the final phase of panchayath elections on February 21.