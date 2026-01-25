Rare brain surgery successfully performed at Nellore Narayana Hospital

Nellore: Doctor sat Narayana Hospital successfully performed brain surgery on an 11-year-old boy, Revanth from Vijayawada, who was suffering from a severe neurological disease, Rasmussen's Encephalitis.

Briefing the media here on Saturday, senior consultant neurosurgeon Dr NA Saikiran and head of neurology department Dr NS Sampath Kumar said, the boy was suffering from Rasmussen's Encephalitis, experiencing 10 to 20 seizures a day. “We removed the affected part of the brain through an advanced surgical procedure, ‘Vertical Hemispherectomy’ to prevent the spread of seizures. After the surgery, the boy is normal and free from seizures,” they added.

They said that the hospital has state-of-the-art equipment necessary for the surgery, including 32-channel video EEG, 3 Tesla MRI, Neuro Physiological Monitor, 400wt Lamp, 3 High-end Operative Microscopes, and a Neuro Navigation System. The hospital is providing these expensive treatments free of charge through insurance, EHS, and Aarogyasri schemes, with the support of Narayana Hospital management and the government.

Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Ravulapalli Harish, Neuro Anesthetist Dr Brunda, and Hospital AGM AC Shekhar Reddy were present.