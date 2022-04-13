Anantapur: Pawan Kalyan demands ex gratia of Rs 7 lakh to kin of each family

Mannela (Anantapur): Jana Sena Party (JSP) supremo Pawan Kalyan's 7-hour blitzkreig dubbed as ' Koulu Rythula Bharosa Yatra' which took him to Kothacheruvu and Dharmavaram in Sathya Sai district and Pulakuntla and Mannela villages in Raptadu mandal in the district and he spent time with a few bereaved families of tenant farmers who committed suicide in the recent past.

He also took potshots at the Chief Minister while addressing the Racha Banda meeting at Mannela in the district by warning the Chief Minister and YSRCP leaders that if ever the YSRCP team called him as the adopted son of Chandrababu Naidu and dubbed him as the 'B' team of TDP, then the Chief Minister will be branded as 'Adopted by CBI' and he and YSRCP leaders as the 'B' team of the Cherlapalle jail. Soon the CBI is going to adopt many YSRCP leaders, he retorted in a sarcastic tone.

"I had put up with this kind of stuff from the YSRCP leaders for quite some time but now my patience is running out," he warned.

Addressing meetings at Kothacheruvu and Dharmavaram, Pawan Kalyan lashed out at the YSRCP leaders saying he never attacked any YSRCP leader personally and always exposed the faulty policies of the ruling party but they always chose to make personal attack on him.

The JSP president said he was pained at the tenant farmers committing suicide. He advised the farmers against losing hope and recalled the years of his student life when he too felt depressed and wanted to commit suicide after failing in his studies. His brother Nagababu and sister-in-law stood by him and gave him courage and hope.

He appealed to the farmers to never give up on life but to fight the battle of life. He promised to stand with them and do everything possible to help the children of deceased farmers in their education.

He also promised to help Haleena and Haseena, the daughters of a deceased farmer, to pursue their ambitions to become an engineer and doctor. He revealed plans of the JSP to float a welfare fund and that he would himself give Rs 10 crore to the fund and motivate other JSP leaders to do something.

Pawan Kalyan demanded that the government pay a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to every family of the deceased tenant farmers, and criticised the government for doing nothing except implementation of Navaratnalu and no one knows who is benefited by them and what they are.

He said that this is first leg of his tour to the district. He would also come again in two more phases to visit the two districts. He revealed that he has plans to tour the entire State and console the farmers. Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar and JSP district president Varun made arrangements for Pawan's visit.