Anantapur: Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy asks cadre to work unitedly for 2024 elections

Anantapur : With less than a year for the 2024 Assembly and Parliament elections, District in-charge Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has focused his attention on addressing internal squabbles and dissidence against some local MLAs so as to fight the electoral battle as a cohesive force.

Peddireddi spent the weekend in the district and had met disgruntled leaders and those dissatisfied with the local MLAs. He met the MLAs and even dissident leaders separately. He met party leaders at a private guest house and took everyone into confidence and also held constituency wise meetings with Tadipatri, Rayadurgam and Uravakonda leaders.

He conveyed the displeasure of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy over loss of seats in MLC elections due to lack of coordination caused by dissensions. He said that unless the party leaders work as a unified force, victory cannot be taken for granted in the crucial 2024 elections. The in-charge minister advised the MLAs to carry everyone with them as a big brother to all in their respective constituencies. He discussed ways and means of bringing in cohesion in the party rank and file. Middle level leaders are complaining against the MLAs politics of exclusion and their insensitiveness towards issues raised by them.

He also held discussions with Tadipatri leaders including Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Fayaz, Peram Swarnalatha and Peram Nagireddy, Ramireddy and Ramesh Reddy.

Some leaders enquired about Panchayat funds and everything will be solved soon, was the response given by Peddireddi.

In Rayadurgam, the minister spoke to MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, APIIC Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy and other local leaders. A section of local leaders rallied with Mettu Govinda Reddy and demanded that the party MLA ticket should be given to him in place of Kapu Ramachandra Reddy.

The in-charge minister engaged himself in an in-depth interaction with leaders of all shades.