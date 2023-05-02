Live
Anantapur: People suffer due to bad, marshy roads in residential areas
Anantapur town’s real civic conditions get exposed during rains
Anantapur : Despite the main fares of the town having better road conditions, the residential areas have bad, marshy and slippery roads. The roads are muddy.
They are neither concrete nor cement roads. The miserable state of roads is evident when the city experiences heavy rains just for a couple of hours. The city has poor drainage system and is awaiting approval for underground drainage system.
The town’s real civic conditions are exposed during rains. Ramnagar, RTC bus stand, Guljarpeta, Adimurthynagar, Maruthinagar, Azhadnagar, Vinayaknagar and Janasakthi and Ferror Colonies are the worst-affected with bad, slippery and marshy roads.
The municipal administration thrives on citizen’s taxes yet the people living in residential areas are discriminated while other parts of the city have better civic conditions. Most of the areas are deprived of good roads and drainage system.
The worst part is overflowing of drains onto the roads and foul smell emanating from the drain water. Drains are filled with silt and garbage and domestic waste. The vegetable market areas are the worst-affected.
People in areas like Kamalanagar are facing severe inconvenience as foul smell emanates constantly from uncleared garbage bins.
The rainfall in the town during nights in the past 48 hours is an indication of how it would be for months during season.
The Anantapur Municipal Corporation (AMC) should apply its mind on improving roads in residential areas, slums and in extension areas where the presence of AMC is in question.
The people say local MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy should ensure that the government approved the underground drainage system. Roads must be laid in a phased manner in all residential areas and the town’s extension areas.