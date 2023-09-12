Anantapur: People’s satisfaction levels should be high, says Gautami

Live
Highlights
District Collector M Gautami received several petitions from people at Spandana, the grievances redressal programme and ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ here at the Collector’s office on Monday.
Speaking on the occassion, Gautami while issuing instructions to concerned officials on the petitions of people, asked the petitioners to return to her if their grievances were not redressed properly.
Top priority was given by the government to ensure that all grievances are attended to. The people’s satisfaction levels should be high and only then the programme can be termed as successful. Joint collector Kethan Garg, DRO Gayathri Devi and RDO Madhusudan and others participated.
