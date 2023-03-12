Anantapur plays a key role in MLC polls, says Atchanna

TDP state president Kinjarapu Atchanaidu said the erstwhile Anantapur district is crucial in the state MLC elections as the constituency has the largest number of voters.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders of seven Assembly constituencies, Atchannaidu said that the Anantapur town alone has 20,000 graduate voters and Guntakal 10,000 voters. He called upon voters living outside the district to come back to their native district and vote to change the political climate. Since the advent of YSRCP to power, they had been targeting the TDP workers for harassment and attacks. He expressed hope that their leader N Chandrababu would bounce back to power and will pay back to YSRCP in their same coin.





TDP general secretary and zonal in-charge B Ravindra Yadav advised the leaders to prevent fake voters from indulging in irregularities. TDP politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu called upon intellectuals to vote out the YSRCP by sending the right signals to the people. TDP supported candidate Ram Gopal Reddy described the MLC elections as a fight between democratic and anarchic forces. Ex-MLAs V Prabhakar Choudhury, Sainath Goud, Hanumantharaya Choudhury and others participated.











