Anantapur: Practise yoga regularly says Vice Chancellor Prof S A Kori

Anantapur: Central University of Andhra Pradesh has organised Yoga demonstration on the occasion of International Yoga Day celebrations on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof S A Kori has called upon everyone to practise yoga for body and mind coordination and maintaining stable mental health.

He said yoga helps in battling all physical, mental and spiritual ailments being faced by humanity. Dean in-charge Prof G Anjaneya Swamy, event faculty coordinators Dr Vijaya Kumar, O Pranathi, organiser Naresh and all the faculty, non-teaching staff and students took part in the yoga demonstration

Central University also conducted awareness programme on free vaccination drive initiated by the government.

Vice Chancellor Kori has called upon those above 18 years of age to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of Covid 19 by registering at cowin.gov.in. Dean in-charge Prof Anjaneya Swamy, faculty, non-teaching staff participated in the event.