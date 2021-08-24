Anantapur: Prakasam Panthulu remembered

Anantapur: JNTUA celebrated the birth anniversary of Tanguturi Prakasam Panthulu here on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor G Ranga Janardhana garlanded the portrait of the AP's first chief minister Tanguturi Prakasam. Staff and students of the university participated in the celebration.

The VC described Prakasam Panthulu as a great patriot, who showed valour and chivalry in fighting the British rule.

His patriotic spirit inspired millions of youth and the leadership he gave to the country by being in the forefront of the freedom movement made him a leader of par excellence.

He served as the chief minister of Madras presidency in 1946 and as the first Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 1953.

Registrar C Sasidhar and Rector M Vijay Kumar also paid rich tributes to Prakasam Panthulu.