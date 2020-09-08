Anantapur: Principal on mission to fan flames of cultural patriotism

Anantapur: At a time when cultural artists playing mythological roles are causing huge loss due to lack of patronage to the ancient art forms, one Sudendra, a post-graduate serving as principal of a private MBA college, is drawing crowds through his performance of mythological roles and giving a new lease of life into the mythological dramas by fanning flames of cultural patriotism.



Sudendra doning the roles of Krishna and Arjuna through his lively action, is kindling interest in the masses by campaigning for revival of mythological drama theatre and kindling cultural patriotism. He makes impassionate plea to his audience who attend his shows to not make fun of our cultural heritage by glorifying Western culture.

Born in a remote Basinepalle village in Gooty mandal, Sudendra had been acting in mythological roles right from his childhood and creating interest in the art form through his interesting dialogue delivery. His action and dialogue delivery won accolades in all his shows and the widow of late N T Rama Rao, who is the chairperson of Official Telugu Language Commission Lakshmi Parvathi, was fascinated with his performance and felicitated him recently. His father Dhanaraj and his mother Nagalakshmi too had taken him to several shows during his childhood and encouraged him to be a cultural artist. He also joined the Chaitanya Kala Samithi in Gooty and participated in several shows organised by the samithi. He was invited throughout the state for making mythological roles interesting through his performance and dialogue delivery. His performance as Krishna and Arjuna was electrifying to the crowds. He also won a state level award recently for his mono-action on a mythological theme where Lakshmi Parvathi felicitated him.

Speaking to The Hans India, Sudendra says that his mission is to fan flames of cultural passion and patriotism and bring a semblance of respect and recognition to cultural artists.