Anantapur producing 4k MW of solar and wind power

Anantapur: Solar and wind power projects in Rayalaseema are generating more than 5,000 MW of non-conventional energy power of which Anantapur district alone is contributing to 4,000 MW.

AP Power Generation Company executed a major solar power project at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore at Talaricheruvu village in Kadiri mandal. Another 1,500 MW of power will be produced by all the three projects combined. Once the projects are completed, Anantapur district's contribution to power production will come to more than 5,000 megawatts of solar and wind power.

Land acquisition for the 200 MW wind-cum-solar hybrid power project has been completed, according to National Renewable Energy Development Corporation (NREDCAP) sources, the project coming up in Ramagiri town in the district is spread in the sprawling 1,000 acres of land located in Ramagiri and Kanaganipalle mandals. Already 750 acres have been acquired in Ramagiri and another 250 acres in Kanaganapalle.

World Bank aided wind-cum-solar power hybrid power project costs Rs 1,400 crore and is being implemented by National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) and the SECI. The unique project is another feather in the cap of Ramagiri town which had hosted several wind and solar power projects. The power project is on the verge of completion.

The sources said that a 35-km line from Ramagiri to Hindupur has been laid to supply power to National Power Grid. The uniqueness of project is that the project will have 40 mega watt hour storage capacity while the total power production is 200 MW. The project promoters have already submitted environmental impact assessment. NTPC solar project at NP Kunta near Kadiri is also producing 1000 MW of solar power.