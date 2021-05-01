Anantapur: Prof Sasidhar appointed Registrar of JNTUA

Anantapur: JNTUA Vice-Chancellor Prof Rangajanardhan has embarked on shuffling of officials to give a new look to his team. Prof C Sasidhar has taken over as Registrar of the university in place of Prof Vijay Kumar who has been appointed as Rector of the university.

Sasidhar has more than 22 years of teaching experience. He has 15 Phds to his credit and he is also an author of two books. He also submitted 87 research papers. Prof Sasidhar also held the posts of Director of evaluation and industrial consultancy, head of civil engineering department and project engineer etc.

Also Prof Sujatha has been appointed as Professor-in-Chief of JNTUA, Prof Acharya Giri Prasad as Director of Academic Audit, Prof Sumalatha as Academic Planning Director, Prof Keshava Reddy as Director of Evaluations, Prof Bhanumurthy as Director of Faculty Development, Prof Vasundhara as Director of Industrial Placements, Prof Shoba Bhindu as Research and development and Prof Kiranmai as Director of Foreign Affairs and alumin matters etc.

The Registrar and Rector of JNTUA Prof Sasidhar and Prof Vijay Kumar and others have all taken charge of their responsibilities on Friday.