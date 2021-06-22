Anantapur: Raptadu MLA Topudurthi Prakash Reddy donates 30 oxygen concentrators

Anantapur: Raptadu MLA Topudurthi Prakash Reddy has donated 30 oxygen concentrators worth Rs 30 lakh for Covid government hospitals, to the district collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan here on Monday.

The MLA, who paid a courtesy visit, called on the collector at the Roads and Buildings guest house. Collector Nagalakshmi lauded the MLA for donating oxygen concentrators at this crucial stage for the benefit of patients.

She thanked the MLA for his magnanimous donation and added that these concentrators were a boon to patients fighting for their life. MLA Prakash Reddy stated those patients having less than 94 oxygen count, need oxygen support to keep their life going.

He said that having understood the gravity of the problem of lack of oxygen concentrators, he decided to donate the same to save more lives of Covid patients. He said that his donations include cylinders, concentrators and hospital beds.

He said that arrangements are being made to open two oxygen generation plants in his constituency. He said he had made 2,000 beds available for Covid patients in his constituency and 20 more concentrators are being supplied with the help of friends abroad.