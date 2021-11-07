Anantapur: Rurban mission yielding positive results in Kambadur

Anantapur: Rurban Mission of the Central government is aimed at creating urban facilities and amenities in rural areas. Of the 11 mandals identified in the state, Kambadur mandal is one where the mission objectives had been realised excellently when compared to 10 other mandals zeroed in the state.

Last year, the mandal received presidential award. Solid infrastructure identical to that in cities including digital and physical connectivity as well as quality healthcare and education is provided in the mandal. The idea is that the soul of a village should be retained, while providing amenities seen in cities. These model mandals will also double up as places where populace from the neighbouring rural areas may visit for healthcare, education or to meet other needs like repairing or recharging mobiles. Kambadur is a remote mandal in the Kalyandurgam Assembly constituency with a population of 50,708. Presently among the most backward areas in the district, Kambadur has now emerged as a 'model mandal' with a cluster of well-developed villages reflecting balanced development of the highest order.

Central government is in the process of developing 300 model mandals in the country, including 11 in Andhra Pradesh. Four of them will be in Rayalaseema ---apart from Kambadur, Allur in Kurnool, Rajampeta rural mandal in Kadapa and Kuppam in Chittoor district are being developed.

The Centre had spent Rs 127 crore for upgrading 41villages in 12 panchayats of Kambadur mandal.

The picture of a model village is reflected in the development of underground drainage, cement roads in village lanes, approach roads, link roads, main roads and street lighting for the entire village. Towards this end, a sum of Rs 60 crore for underground drainage, Rs 11 crore for link roads, Rs 13 crore for Swachh Bharat in panchayats, Rs 11.6 crore for drinking water and Rs 7.5 crore for Anganwadi buildings have been spent for the model village. All 41 villages in 12 panchayats are treated as a single village unit.

MDO Siva Reddy said the villages would continue to be developed as growth centres for the area by creating city-like infrastructure, from education and health, while retaining the rural environment and the rustic rural culture.

