Anantapur: SP celebrates Diwali with slum kids

SP KKN Anburajan interacting with tribal children at his chambers in Anantapur on Saturday
SP KKN Anburajan interacting with tribal children at his chambers in Anantapur on Saturday

Highlights

SP KKN Anburajan celebrated Diwali festival in a novel way with slum kids

Anantapur: SP KKN Anburajan celebrated Diwali festival in a novel way with slum kids

at his chambers here on Saturday. He invited 60 children of Shikari tribe studying in government primary school and had a lively interaction with them. He enquired them about their ambitions of life. Later, he distributed sweets, crackers and clothes to the children.

The primary school children gave interesting replies to the top cop, saying that they would become army officers while a few girls said they want to become IAS and IPS officers.

SP Anburajan said that he was very happy to spend time with the children and it’s the real Diwali celebration.

Later interacting with The Hans India, the children said that this was the happiest moment in their life to spend time with top police officer and to receive gifts from him. Additional SP R Vijay Bhaskar Reddy and CI Viswanath Choudhury also participated.

