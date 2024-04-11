Anantapur SP urges people to exercise their right to vote

Anantapur district Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar IPS has urged citizens to exercise their right to vote without fear during the upcoming elections.

SP Bardar visited the potential trouble spots of Prasannayapalli, Gondireddypalli, and Topudurthi in Raptadu and Atmakuru mandals. He inspected polling centers and assessed their preparedness.

Accompanied by DSP BV Shiva Reddy and Circle Inspectors Muni Swamy, Narender Reddy, SP Bardar interacted with locals, urging them to maintain peace and tranquility during the election period.

He emphasized that everyone should freely exercise their franchise. The SP has instructed officials to ensure incident-free elections, particularly in sensitive areas. He has directed close monitoring of potential troublemakers and old case suspects. Furthermore, SP Bardar has recommended flag marches by the Central Armed Forces to deter any untoward incidents.





Delete Edit



