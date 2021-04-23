Anantapur: Sri Krishnadevaraya University to host 19th convocation on April 24

Anantapur: Sri Krishnadevaraya University vice-chancellor M Rama Krishna Reddy said that the varsity will be organising its 19th convocation at Bhuvana Vijayam auditorium in the campus at 3 pm on April 24.

Addressing media here on Thursday, Prof Rama Krishna Reddy said it has been 3 years since the university conducted convocation and after he took over as vice-chancellor on last November 26, his first priority was to conduct convocation, resume academic years and conduct examinations. The convocation dates were postponed several times due to non-availability of the chancellor and Covid-19 pandemic.

The convocation will be inaugurated by Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan on April 24 in a virtual mode while education minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh will be physically present at the convocation venue. During the convocation, 115 gold medals, 6 cash awards and 54 special prizes will be presented.

Referring to the Covid-19 precautions, he said the participants will be allowed into the auditorium only after producing Covid-19 negative medical report. The VC said the executive council had given clearance for construction of an indoor stadium with an outlay of Rs 5 crore apart from a seminar hall construction.

To a query on varsity running with less faculty and appointments blocked by legal hurdles, he said after he took over as VC initiatives have been taken to solve legal hurdles and now, the university is taking steps to fill vacant teaching posts by taking the advice of state government.