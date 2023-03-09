Anantapur: Step up vigil in problematic villages, Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan tells police

Anantapur: Election observers for graduates' constituency Dr Pola Bhaskar and Teachers' constituency Hari Jawahar Lal and District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan on Wednesday inspected the counting centres for both the elections at the JNTUA campus. The collector also directed the police to make tight security arrangements for the polls to be held March 13. The election observers expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the district administration.

Food, water and all arrangements are being made for the polling personnel and even at the counters for the election agents.

Assistant collector S Prashant Kumar, RDO Madhusudan Reddy and others were present. Meanwhile Election observers also visted Puttaparthi and reviewed arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, election observer Hari Jawahar Lal called for making foolproof arrangements at the polling booths for the MLC elections.

Election observers Pola Bhaskar and Hari Jawahar reviewed all arrangements for the polls with the joint collector Chethan and SP Rahul Dev Singh.

Hari Jawahar cautioned officials against taking their own decisions but consult collector and the observers in case of any problem. The poll code must be strictly enforced and mock drills should be conducted in advance. In case of any doubts they should be cleared at the training classes. He called for gearing up the poll machinery for the election slated for March 13 from 8 am to 5 pm.

Dr Pola Bhaskar, observer for graduates MLC elections, said planning and organising was crucial for smooth conduct of elections. The Collector and SP team coordination was crucial for hassle free conduct of polls. Police should be vigilant in sensitive and problematic villages. Voters slips distribution, election materiel reaching polling centres in time, webcasting and videography of voting were important. Special attention should be paid on ballot papers. The polling personnel should clear all their doubts at the train classes to be held on March 10.

SP Rahul Dev Singh explained in detail on security arrangements.