Anantapur: Students demand scrapping of NEET
Highlights
Anantapur: The federation of student unions have joined the nation-wide bandh on Thursday demanding scrapping of NEET examination and also the NTA, which conducted the examination.
Anantapur: The federation of student unions have joined the nation-wide bandh on Thursday demanding scrapping of NEET examination and also the NTA, which conducted the examination.
Student leaders demanded that AP Assembly should pass a resolution in support of the nation-wide demand for scrapping of the examination, because of paper leakage. NSUI State general secretary Naresh and federation leaders Ramanaiah, Pratiba Bharathi, Manjunath Uma, Mahesh Vamshi Krishna and others participated.
