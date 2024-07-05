  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur: Students demand scrapping of NEET

Anantapur: Students demand scrapping of NEET
x
Highlights

Anantapur: The federation of student unions have joined the nation-wide bandh on Thursday demanding scrapping of NEET examination and also the NTA,...

Anantapur: The federation of student unions have joined the nation-wide bandh on Thursday demanding scrapping of NEET examination and also the NTA, which conducted the examination.

Student leaders demanded that AP Assembly should pass a resolution in support of the nation-wide demand for scrapping of the examination, because of paper leakage. NSUI State general secretary Naresh and federation leaders Ramanaiah, Pratiba Bharathi, Manjunath Uma, Mahesh Vamshi Krishna and others participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X