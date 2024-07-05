Anantapur: Students demand scrapping of NEET

Anantapur: The federation of student unions have joined the nation-wide bandh on Thursday demanding scrapping of NEET examination and also the NTA, which conducted the examination.

Student leaders demanded that AP Assembly should pass a resolution in support of the nation-wide demand for scrapping of the examination, because of paper leakage. NSUI State general secretary Naresh and federation leaders Ramanaiah, Pratiba Bharathi, Manjunath Uma, Mahesh Vamshi Krishna and others participated.