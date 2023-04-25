Anantapur: TDP leaders take 'selfies' to highlight YSRCP failures

Anantapur : TDP leaders in the district are walking in the footsteps of their party national general secretary Nara Lokesh by indulging in 'Selfie challenge'. Lokesh, in order to highlight the failures of YSRCP government used to take a selfie at the very site where the YSRCP promises remained on paper. Also, all the works initiated by the TDP government but are not completed by the present government also are projected as failures of government regarding their completion.

Of late ex-minister Kalava Srinivasulu took a selfie at the incomplete BC Ashram school in Gummaghatta mandal initiated by the TDP government but it did not move an inch forward since then.

Similarly, TDP leaders Umamaheshwar Naidu and ex-MLA Hanumantharai Choudhury took selfies at the project site of Jeedipalle reservoir here accusing YSRCP of failing in its promise to lay a canal from Jeedipalle to Bhairavanitippa project but not an inch moved forward. Leaders including Prabhakar Choudary, Paritala Sunitha and B K Parthadardhi also took selfies at Tidco houses and other sites accusing YSRCP government of non-performance during past 4 years. The promise to fill 114 village tanks with Krishna HNSS water also was not kept. Both the TDP and YSRCP leaders are challenging each other for a public debate on their respective government's performance and increasing political heat as a run-up to Assembly elections in 2024.