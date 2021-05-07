Anantapur: Tourism Corporation provides nutritious food to Covid patients

Anantapur: Providing nutritious food has been top priority of the government for the Covid patients. The government is spending Rs 350 on each corona patient staying in isolation wards in the hospitals or Covid care centres set up in various university campuses. Most of the patients at the Covid care centres are happy with provision of quality food if not good medical care.

Hygienic and nutritious food is being provided to 580 patients in the Government General Hospital and 400 in Super Specialty Hospital, 260 in Cancer Hospital, 330 in JNTU Covid Care Centre, 70 in Chaitanya College premises and to 185 patients in Balayogi Gurukula School. In all, nearly 2,000 patients are being provided nutritious food to enhance their immune system to fight the virus. Shilparamam campus is the central kitchen from where food to 1,800 patients are being supplied based on the state prepared nutritious menu and health protocols to Covid patients. The delicious food is being prepared by the Tourism Corporation.

The menu includes jaggery and milk mixed Ragi Malt supplied at 7 am every day. This is followed by breakfast including Idli and other varieties. Afternoon lunch is the chicken curry with rice and chapathi to the patients. Besides vegetable curries and Dal is supplied on a regular basis. Tea and snacks are provided at 4 pm. The night menu includes 2 eggs, Chapathi, rice, vegetable curries and Chutnies.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, who is constantly monitoring the central kitchen, lauded the kitchen organiser Babuji for supplying tasty and quality food without compromising on the menu fixed by the government. He told The Hans India that top priority is accorded to supply of quality and nutritious food and make them feel homely. Several inmates in SKU University and JNTUA expressed happiness at the supply of good food and for lodging the patients in a serene and beautiful atmosphere.