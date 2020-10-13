Anantapur: Unicef online training for volunteers begins

Anantapur: A training programme on Covid19 risk communication and community engagement for volunteers was started by United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation and Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, on Monday.

The online training programme is scheduled to train 2,000 volunteers in 4 batches in 4 days.

Speaking on the occasion, R J Rathnakar managing trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust said that loads of information on Covid19 has created confusion and resulted in chaos. Due to this life has become fearful. Right from day one, the volunteers of organisation have been rendering their services towards control of coronavirus, he added.

The experts from UNICEF, World Health Organization (WHO), National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Public Health Foundation of India are involved in the webinar to propagate the authentic information in the prevention & post-Covid measures.

Rathnakar said that through this training, the service volunteers will understand the authentic information on Covid, symptoms, transmission, treatment, DO's & DON'Ts and other relevant information.

Sri S Koteswara Rao National Coordinator (Service) of Sri Sathya saiseva organization said that the organisation is always first in rendering required service to the needy in any emergency or devastations by strictly following the norms of the government.