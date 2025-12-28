Immerse in Dubai’s winter wonderland

In the symphony of global winter festivities, Dubai emerges as a mesmerizing canvas where Arabian grandeur converges with playful enchantments. From shimmering souk bazaars and theatrical ballets to multicultural markets and mountain escapes, the City of Gold unveils its unique ways of celebrating the season, blending opulent shopping sprees with family adventures—proving that the desert city knows how to sparkle through winter.

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market

No winter in Dubai feels complete without this free outdoor extravaganza at Madinat Jumeirah’s Fort Island, the Arabian mini-city of five-star resorts. From 5th to 31st December, a towering 36-foot Christmas tree anchors the 1,750sqm sparkling wonderland with twinkling lights. Homegrown market stalls offer artisan crafts, live music, mulled grape, mince pies, festively decorated abra rides past Burj Al Arab, a Venetian carousel, a North Pole mini train, a snow fight zone, and endless festive vibes—the perfect Arabian escape blending heritage charm with holiday magic.

Global Village

Dubai’s favourite multicultural family entertainment destination relaunches for its landmark 30th season from 15th October 2025 to 10th May 2026, transforming into a vibrant global hub across 30 stunning pavilions representing 90 cultures. Hunt for unique treasures like Turkish stained-glass lanterns, colourful Indian embroidered purses, and intricate European jewellery from artisan stalls, while savouring international cuisines from every corner of the globe. Thrill the family with adrenaline-pumping rides, glide across the outdoor Snowfest Ice Rink, uncover the weird and wonderful at Ripley’s Believe It or Not, and immerse in cultural journeys along the Road of Asia—making Global Village the city’s ultimate shopper’s paradise and endless entertainment odyssey for all ages.

Hatta Winter Festival

Escape to Hatta’s majestic Hajar Mountains, where the Hatta Winter Festival ignites Wadi Hub from 5th December to 31st January, turning this highland haven into a thrilling cultural adventure zone. Free entry unlocks artisan bazaars brimming with local crafts and Hatta honey delights, live bands beneath crisp mountain skies, authentic Emirati dance shows, interactive family workshops, kayaking adventures, scenic hiking paths, and mountain bike trails—blending Bedouin traditions with Dubai’s bold winter pursuits for breathtaking high-altitude magic.

Winter City at Expo City Dubai

From 6th to 31st December 2025, Al Wasl Plaza at Expo City Dubai will transform into Winter City—a dazzling festive wonderland. Families can enjoy live shows, creative workshops, and twinkling lights, with falling snow and a spectacular tree lighting bringing the season to life. It’s a joyful setting where the magic of winter meets Dubai’s festive spirit.

Christmas in Winter District

From 13th to 28th December, the grounds in front of Jumeirah Emirates Towers will transform into a beautiful Winter District. Hop on your sleigh and head to the North Pole for a magical experience with family and friends. This year’s edition promises holiday cheer, dazzling lights, and Santa-approved fun for everyone. Explore a bustling Christmas market brimming with handcrafted gifts and seasonal treats, as well as family-friendly attractions including a snow play area for the little ones. Santa will be ready to meet visitors at his grotto as you sing along with Christmas carollers. With carnival games, kids’ workshops, and festive decorations, there will be plenty of opportunities to capture holiday moments.

Dubai Shopping Festival Nights

Dubai Festival City Mall’s Festival Bay relaunches e& DSF Nights through 11th January 2026 as the electrifying heart of Dubai Shopping Festival’s 30th season, delivering non-stop waterfront excitement from 5th December 2025. Enjoy free Saturday megastar concerts from Nora Fatehi to Mahmoud El Esseily, Sunday X Factor talent showdowns with judges like Ragheb Alama, and nightly Imagine laser-water spectacles synced to Arabic anthems from 4:30 pm (tickets AED 50–AED 250). Families can chase daily raffle dreams amid trendy food trucks like Helipad by Frozen Cherry, Samsun g AI pop-ups, character meet-and-greets with Modesh & Dana, and closing fireworks—blending retail frenzy with multicultural street-party vibes at this must-visit lifestyle destination.

Meet Santa at Ski Dubai

From 1st to 25th December, Ski Dubai transforms into a magical winter wonderland. Santa and his cheerful elves will set up their festive grotto on the snowy slopes, welcoming families for a dose of holiday cheer. Enjoy a cozy cup of hot chocolate, take in the sparkling decorations, and capture the perfect photo with the man in red.

The Winter Wonderverse at House of Hype

Dubai Mall’s House of Hype transforms into Winter Wonderverse from 13th to 28th December, turning the city’s most famous shopping address into an immersive seasonal playground. Visitors step into a world of falling “snow,” glowing light installations, and futuristic sets designed for exploration, play, and plenty of photos—all wrapped into a timed, ticketed experience starting from AED 99 per person. Interactive zones, digital art backdrops, and live entertainment create a winter escape blending pop-up theme park vibes with retail dazzle, perfect for family photo ops before mall dining and shopping.

Carols by Candlelight at Expo City Dubai

From 20th to 24th December 2025, Al Wasl Plaza will host the third annual Carols by Candlelight, a heartwarming celebration featuring the Firdaus Orchestra and local school choirs. Audiences can enjoy festive classics performed by vocalists, musicians, and dancers, set against Christmas-themed projections under Expo City Dubai’s iconic dome. Surprise visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus will also delight attendees, with entry including access to Winter City.