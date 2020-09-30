Anantapur: Varsity celebrates 125th birth anniversary of Jashuva

Anantapur: The Central University of Andhra Pradesh, with the initiation taken by the vice chancellor S A Kori, has celebrated 125th birth anniversary of Kavikokila Gurram Jashuva, a renowned writer. In a webinar organised on the theme "Philosophical Aspects of Gurram Jashuva's Works", on Tuesday.

Speaking in the webinar, Professor Kori has lauded his contribution to literary art and poetry on an unparallel scale on the occasion and said Jashuva is a universal man and a promoter of humanity. Dean of university, Prof G Anjaneya Swamy has presided and gave his introductory remarks. The Dean, while cherishing his memories has admired Gurram Jashuva as a great poet. He enjoyed a permanent place in the hearts of Telugu people irrespective of their academic education.

Prof Darla Venkateswara Rao from University of Hyderabad has commended Gurram Jashuva's philosophical thoughts all with relevance to social reforms. Dr N Eswar Reddy, associate professor of Yogi Vemana University has said the Jashuva's way is Gandhian way, and the influence of Gandhi and Dr B R Ambedkar is seen balanced in Jashuva's works.

Dr P Vijaya Kumar, assistant professor of Telugu at CUAP and one of the coordinators of the programme opined that there is no aspect which is missing in Jashuva's works. Dr M Sangeeta Rao and Dr Raveendrababu are the people who acted as other coordinators for the Programme. Prof VVN Rajendra Prasad, Prof Hanuman Kennedy, assistant registrar Sashi Bhushan and other faculty members and students of Central University have taken part in the Programme.