Live
- Men's ODI WC: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first against India in final
- All the best, 140 cr Indians cheer for you: PM Modi, Rahul, Kejriwal greet Team India
- Rains predicted in South Coastal Andhra and Yanam amid surface circulation
- DTC bus overturns in Delhi, four injured
- India-Australia final match live telecast by Govt: Fan travels 90 km from a village to watch match
- West Indies legendary cricket champion Sir Vivian Richards announced as brand ambassador for Varchas
- Hunger hormones impact decision-making brain area to drive animal’s behaviour
- ODI World Cup: Records set to be broken in title clash, Rohit, Kohli, Shami, Iyer can script history!
- Rajamahendravaram: Fraudster arrested; Rs 10L recovered
- Support TDP-JSP coalition to form govt: Kotamreddy
Just In
Anantapur: Water level at TB dam hits rock bottom
The recent notification by the Water Resources Ministry allocating 1 TMC of water to the district from Tungabhadra Reservoir, has drawn flak, as water in Tungabhadra reservoir depleting to rock bottom level.
Anantapur: The recent notification by the Water Resources Ministry allocating 1 TMC of water to the district from Tungabhadra Reservoir, has drawn flak, as water in Tungabhadra reservoir depleting to rock bottom level. There is scope to draw water from the reservoir, unless unexpected rains are recorded.
Farmers and the general public have been wondering how the government can give such a notification, knowing fully well about the dam position.
Farmers noted that such an allocation might have helped in the recent past when the district was drawing its share of water when the TB dam authorities released water to the HLC canal. The dam has only 23 TMC of water left. Everyday 8,000 odd cusecs of water are being released into the canals. Water level in the dam should be in the order of 20 TMC plus, otherwise, there will be no scope for water release.
HLC Superintendent Engineer Rajasekhar, in a press statement on Saturday, said that the said 1 TMC of water will be released after November 20. The water will be used for drinking water purpose and will be stored in GBC, PABR and MPR dams.