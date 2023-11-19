Anantapur: Water level at TB dam hits rock bottom

Anantapur: The recent notification by the Water Resources Ministry allocating 1 TMC of water to the district from Tungabhadra Reservoir, has drawn flak, as water in Tungabhadra reservoir depleting to rock bottom level. There is scope to draw water from the reservoir, unless unexpected rains are recorded.

Farmers and the general public have been wondering how the government can give such a notification, knowing fully well about the dam position.

Farmers noted that such an allocation might have helped in the recent past when the district was drawing its share of water when the TB dam authorities released water to the HLC canal. The dam has only 23 TMC of water left. Everyday 8,000 odd cusecs of water are being released into the canals. Water level in the dam should be in the order of 20 TMC plus, otherwise, there will be no scope for water release.

HLC Superintendent Engineer Rajasekhar, in a press statement on Saturday, said that the said 1 TMC of water will be released after November 20. The water will be used for drinking water purpose and will be stored in GBC, PABR and MPR dams.