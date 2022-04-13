Anantapur will prosper on lines of Israel, says Pawan Kalyan

Anantapur: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has said that Anantapur district will prosper like Israel and become a major exporter of food items and fruits. Talking to reporters at Mannela, Pawan said that land and climate conditions in Israel were far worse than Anantapur but agriculturally it ushered in a green revolution with excellent water management techniques and emerged as food and fruit exporters.

The JSP president demanded industrialisation of the district. Why should youth in Rayalaseema go to Hyderabad or any metro city leaving their families and near and dear ones for jobs, he questioned and added youth should find jobs in their own districts. Pawan clarified that his visit was not to create problems but to focus on the problems being faced by the people. He demanded to know what happened to the YSRCP promise of Rs 5,000 crore prices stabilisation fund. He said as the son of a head constable he knew the problems of common man and the police personnel.

Pawan said he was told that the government is not paying either for surrendered leave encashment or additional surrendered leave to the police. Pawan Kalyan said that in his first leg of his tour he could give Rs 1 lakh each to 30 farmers. Subject to availability of funds, he would help the last deceased tenant farmers family.

Pawan Kalyan arrived at around 10 am at Puttaparthi and left to Kothacheru, Dharmavaram, Pulakunta and Mannela villages and addressed large public meetings despite the scorching heat. Later in the evening, he left to Hyderabad from Anantapur.