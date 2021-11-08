Anantapur: Women sets herself on fire after an altercation with mother-in-law, condition critical

In a shocking incident, a daughter-in-law who is unable to bear the curse of her mother-in-law attempted suicide by setting herself on fire. According to the police, Potulaiah and Boya Lakshmi, a finance businessman from Munnanagar in the city, were married. They have married 12 years ago and have three children. On the evening of the 6th of this month, an altercation took place between aunt Eshwaramma and Lakshmi. She (Eshwaramma) complained to her son stating that Lakshmi is not feeding her well.

Against this backdrop, when Potulaiah went out for a while, Lakshmi poured kerosene on her in front of children and aunt at home and set herself on fire. Upon the screaming of Eshwaramma, the local reached and contained the fires. The victim was later taken to GGH after first aid at a private hospital in the city. The doctors who examined her referred to Kurnool. Anantapur One Town Police Station has registered a case and is investigating.