Anantapur: YSR Cheyutha, a boon to underprivileged women

Anantapur: Roads and Buildings Minister M Sankara Narayana has stated that the YS Jagan Reddy government despite financial constraints, is dutifully implementing all the welfare schemes for the benefit of stakeholders in the State.

Participating in the video-conference conducted by the Chief Minister for transferring of cash benefits to the women under the scheme 'YSR Cheyutha' second phase at the district collector's conference hall here on Tuesday, Sankara Narayana expressed happiness on the occasion as the scheme brings smiles on the faces of lakhs of underprivileged women in the State.

He advised women beneficiaries to spend the amount judiciously on their petty businesses for earning supplementary income.

District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan expressed happiness at the benefits accrued to women for their self-empowerment for financing petty businesses for earning income to stand on their feet and for supplementing family income. Poultry, cattle and sheep rearing and for opening provisional stores etc can be undertaken by women for their self empowerment.

As many as 1,99,370 women have benefitted from the scheme in the district. Each woman received Rs.18,750 under the second phase of YSR Cheyutha scheme. In all Rs.373.86 crores have been transfered into the accounts of beneficiaries.