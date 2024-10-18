Live
- AK Namboothiri new 'melsanthi' of famous Sabarimala temple
- Oppn got it all wrong on Musi project: CM
- Bommai holds discussion with BSY on election preparations
- SC to consider hearing plea for restoration of statehood to J&K
- Canada sitting on 26 extradition requests: India
- CUAP organises World Space Week
- Trudeau precipitated strained relations: India
- K C Venugopal ‘strategises’ with DCM, CM for by-elections
- Panyam: Student dies, brother injured in accident
- With AP officers coming home, big reshuffle on cards
Just In
Anantha Lakshmi Int’l School students excel in rifle shooting
Anantapur: Anantha Ramudu, chairman of Anantha Lakshmi International School, congratulated students, who showcased talent at the School Games...
Anantapur: Anantha Ramudu, chairman of Anantha Lakshmi International School, congratulated students, who showcased talent at the School Games Federation. Several students from Anantapur district were selected to participate in the School Games Federation Rifle Shooting competitions in Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories.
Under-14 category, B Ritvik Sai Charan Reddy and P Rithvika Reddy were selected for the 10-meter rifle shooting event. Under-17 category, B Kaushik Sai Charan Reddy and A Pragna were selected. Under-19 category, V Sreeja Reddy was selected. These students will participate in the State-level rifle shooting competitions to be held in Rajahmundry on October 19, 20 and 21, he informed.
The chairman expressed happiness as the students of Anantha Lakshmi International School were selected to represent the district and wished them to perform well at State-level as well. Vice-Chairman Ramesh Naidu, CAO Narasimha Rao and coach Naveen Chowdary were present.