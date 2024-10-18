  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Anantha Lakshmi Int’l School students excel in rifle shooting

Anantha Lakshmi Int’l School students excel in rifle shooting
x
Highlights

Anantapur: Anantha Ramudu, chairman of Anantha Lakshmi International School, congratulated students, who showcased talent at the School Games...

Anantapur: Anantha Ramudu, chairman of Anantha Lakshmi International School, congratulated students, who showcased talent at the School Games Federation. Several students from Anantapur district were selected to participate in the School Games Federation Rifle Shooting competitions in Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories.

Under-14 category, B Ritvik Sai Charan Reddy and P Rithvika Reddy were selected for the 10-meter rifle shooting event. Under-17 category, B Kaushik Sai Charan Reddy and A Pragna were selected. Under-19 category, V Sreeja Reddy was selected. These students will participate in the State-level rifle shooting competitions to be held in Rajahmundry on October 19, 20 and 21, he informed.

The chairman expressed happiness as the students of Anantha Lakshmi International School were selected to represent the district and wished them to perform well at State-level as well. Vice-Chairman Ramesh Naidu, CAO Narasimha Rao and coach Naveen Chowdary were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick