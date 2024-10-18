Anantha Lakshmi Int’l School students excel in rifle shooting

Anantapur: Anantha Ramudu, chairman of Anantha Lakshmi International School, congratulated students, who showcased talent at the School Games Federation. Several students from Anantapur district were selected to participate in the School Games Federation Rifle Shooting competitions in Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 categories.

Under-14 category, B Ritvik Sai Charan Reddy and P Rithvika Reddy were selected for the 10-meter rifle shooting event. Under-17 category, B Kaushik Sai Charan Reddy and A Pragna were selected. Under-19 category, V Sreeja Reddy was selected. These students will participate in the State-level rifle shooting competitions to be held in Rajahmundry on October 19, 20 and 21, he informed.

The chairman expressed happiness as the students of Anantha Lakshmi International School were selected to represent the district and wished them to perform well at State-level as well. Vice-Chairman Ramesh Naidu, CAO Narasimha Rao and coach Naveen Chowdary were present.