Ancient treasure found at Srisailam temple

Kurnool: Three copper inscription plates, 245 silver and a copper coins were unearthed at the Srisailam temple on Tuesday. According to temple executive officer (EO) K S Rama Rao, to restore the glory of ancient architecture, Jeernodharana (renovation) works of the temple have been taken up on its premises. While carrying out the works, 3 copper plates with inscriptions, 245 silver and a copper coin were found, Rama Rao said in a press release on Tuesday.



The plates were measuring 5x9 inches, the first plate was inscripted with Devanagari and Kannada, a king offering prayers to Siva Lingam was detected on the second plate, even Sivalinga and Nandi were also seen. On the third plate, the symbol of cow was found. The EO said of the 245 coins, 97 were found scattered and the other 148 were kept in a closed brass vessel.

Rama Rao stated that the coins are identified to be from British era dating back to 1800 to 1910 during the British rule in India. All these are unearthed in between the walls that are located on the opposite the main temple of Ghanta Mutt. On learning of the find, we informed the officials of revenue, police, the authorities of Telugu University and Archaeology department at Kurnool.

This is the second time the ancient treasure was unearthed at Srisailam temple. Twenty-nine inscripted copper plates of various sizes were also detected at the Ghanta Mutt earlier.