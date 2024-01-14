Andal Niratotsavam concludes

Tirupati: The week-long Andal Niratotsavam concluded on Saturday at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati. On this occasion, at 5.30 am, Sri Andal Ammavaru was taken out on a procession and reached Neerata Mandapam and later paraded along the streets.

In the evening, Sri Andal Ammavaru was taken out on a procession around Sri Kodanda Ramalayam on golden Tiruchi and returned to Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple.

Every year in Dhanurmasam, this festival is held to symbolise the penance performed by Sri Andal for Her Lord.

Temple Deputy EO Shanti, AEO Munikrishna Reddy, Superintendents Narayana and Mohan and others were also present.