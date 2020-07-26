Andhra advocate writes to governor to reinstate Nimmagadda Ramesh as SEC

Advocate Narra Srinivas wrote a letter to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on the issue of former Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar's issue. The advocate in his letter asserted that the constitution empowers the governor to appoint an election commissioner and found fault in governor vesting the power to state government in reinstating the SEC, which is not the right approach. The lawyer appealed to governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to immediately appoint Nimmagadda Ramesh as the State Election Commissioner with his vested powers as the Governor.

It is a known fact that the appointment of the Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner has taking several twists with courts giving shock to the government. Despite the courts and the governor ruled out that Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar should continue as SEC, the government is not taking any action over it. The Supreme Court has refused to grant stay orders on the contempt of court petition filed against the Jagan government recently. It is noteworthy that the Jagan government, which is already facing severe criticism politically, is once again spotted in the courts.

It is knew that the local body elections were postponed at a time when Coronavirus was spreading while Nimmagadda Rameshkumar was the SEC. Jagan Mohan Reddy government took this matter seriously and brought a special ordinance and removed him from office. Nimmagadda appealed to the High Court, which ruled in his favour leading Andhra Pradesh government to move the Supreme Court challenging the High Court judgment. But the Supreme Court also refused to grant the stay on High Court's verdict.

After the government moved supreme court, the Andhra High Court in the last week ordered Nimmagadda to meet the governor and seek his intervention on reapointment him as SEC following which governor advised government to reinstate Nimmagadda as SEC