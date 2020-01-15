Andhra Capital row: Chandrababu along with family members to visit capital villages

With the time for the high power committee report is nearing the TDP has intensified the agitation against the three capitals. In this backdrop, TDP National President and former CM Chandrababu will visit the capital villages in on Wednesday. He will tour the capital villages along with his wife Bhuvaneswari and daughter in law Brahmani in solidarity to farmers' agitation against the proposal of shifting secretariat from Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, it is reported that Nandamuri Vasundhara, wife of MLA Balakrishna and other family members are supposed to visit capital villages Mandadam, Velagapudi and Tulluru. However, they have cancelled the tour at the last minute.

Farmers' agitation for the capital has reached 29th day on Wednesday. On the day of the Sankranti festival, the farmers of the capital will go on a hunger strike and fast in Velagapudi. The farmers decided to give up the Sankranti celebrations and will participate in a day-long fast.