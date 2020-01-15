Andhra Capital row: Two farmers dies of heart attack, protests continues in Amaravati

In a tragic incident at Amaravati, yet another farmer died of a heart attack. Farmer named Idukupalapati Venkateswara Rao (70) has died of a heart attack in Velagapudi, Guntur district on Tuesday night. His family members have expressed concern over the death of the farmer.

Venkateswara Rao, who has given his 20 acre land for the construction of capital in Amaravati went into distress after the announcement of the secretariat shifting from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam. After participating in agitation from last month has breathed his last after suffering a heart attack. On Wednesday, the woman labour aged 60 and a farmer Ambati Shivaiah 70 also died of a heart attack after going into trauma on the pretext of changing the capital from Amaravati.

On the other hand, the farmers of 29 villages have given up their Sankranti celebrations and continuing their agitation against three capitals holding relay hunger strikes. Former CM Chandrababu Naidu also cancelled the Sankranti celebrations and participating in farmer's agitation along with family members.