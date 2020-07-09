Andhra government releases new schedule to conduct live lessons for classes 1-10

Andhra Pradesh: Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in the state and across the globe, functions of the state be it financial, educational and other sectors. As far as the education department is concerned, the schools remained closed and the examinations were cancelled. Moreover, the new academic year is also yet to begin. With this, the students are limited to home and the precious time is getting wasted.

In this backdrop, the government has already made a key decision by the government and the education authorities to conduct classes through Livestream on the Doordarshan Sapthagiri Channel to the students to ensure that their academic schedule is not disturbed. The program has started on June 10 where the lessons live-streamed for classes 1 to 10. However, the government has announced several changes to the program.

The curriculum for classes 1-10 on Television will now be scheduled from 13 to 31 July, the Andhra Pradesh government said. It will be broadcasting lessons 5 days a week with 6 hours a day. The live classes shall be telecasted from 11 am to 12 pm for classes 1 and 2 followed by 12 noon to 1 pm for classes 3, 4, 5, 2 pm to 3 pm for classes 6 and 7, 3 pm to 4 pm for classes 8 and 9 and 4 pm to 5 pm for class 10