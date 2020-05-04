Andhra government to set up Ventilators in newly purchased 108 ambulance vehicles

In a yet another program to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the state, the YSRCP government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made a key decision of proposal of setting up Ventilators in newly purchased 108 ambulance vehicles. Of the more than 400 vehicles purchased, 104 vehicles are being converted to ALS (Advanced Life Support) vehicles. The vehicles will be used to protect victims of critical conditions across the state. Mobile ventilators purchased from ResMed are being fitted to the ambulance vehicles.

The 104 vehicles include advanced medical equipment such as a ventilator, defibrillator and pulsatile meter. They are ready to be used soon.

On the other hand, the AP government has decided to provide special kits to sanitation workers in villages across the state. The district has released Rs 3.84 crore. A total of 19,584 sanitary labourers working in villages with these funds will be given a two pairs of uniforms, a hat and two pairs of black gum shoe and uniform. Maximum of Rs. 3 thousand will be spent is said to be spent per uniform.

Meanwhile, 58 coronavirus positive cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday taking the total number 1583 cases across the state. The Andhra Pradesh government released the Coronavirus Health Bulletin on Sunday afternoon 33 persons have reported being dead while 1062 patients currently receiving treatment in hospitals and 488 victims who were infected with the virus have recovered and discharged.