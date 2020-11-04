Andhra govt. cancels permission of 48 private degree colleges for violation of rules

The government of Andhra Pradesh has given a rude shock to the private degree colleges in the state. The state Board of Higher Education has revoked the permission of 48 colleges which are continuing in violation of the regulations. The council secretary issued a statement to this effect. Earlier, the Higher Education Council has issued show cause notices to 246 private degree colleges on the grounds that some colleges in the state have been running without affiliation with universities.

The Board of Higher Education, which appointed an inquiry committee on these colleges, directed them to appear before the committee with the prescribed documents. While some colleges attended before the committee, others did not do so. Based on the report of the committee, the Board of Higher Education has completely cancelled the admissions of 48 private degree colleges and withdrawn some of the programs in 61 degree colleges.

According to the state Higher Education council, fifty colleges in affiliation to Nannaya University were issued show cause notices of which seven colleges permission cancelled and few courses were cancelled in seventeen colleges. In Nagarjuna University, 23 colleges were issued show cause notices and 7 colleges permissions were cancelled and programs were withdrawn from 9 colleges while in Andhra University, show cause notices issued to 42 colleges cancelling 12 colleges and withdrawing programs in 3 colleges.

On the other hand, in Krishna University, show cause notices issued to 22 colleges, permission of four colleges cancelled and in Rayalaseema University 17 colleges were issued notices, one college permission was cancelled and few courses were withdrawn in 9 colleges respectively.