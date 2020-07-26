Andhra govt. decides to increase Land Values in state with effect from August

The Andhra Pradesh government, which has increased the value of construction, is making arrangements to increase the value of lands from August 1st. As the value of these increases, so does the value of the registration, which is likely to generate revenue for the government. It seems that the Andhra Pradesh government is poised to massively increase the market value of land in the state.

The value of farmland, apartments and vacant plots in towns and cities will increase from August 1. Prices are likely to go up by 5 to 50 per cent depending on the demand in the respective areas. The guidelines will be released in two or three days to this extent. If the state government does not give any instructions, the prices proposed by the local sub-registrars will come into effect. However, registrations fell sharply in April and May due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The state government has already issued directives on increasing the market value of construction. The RCC has modified all types of adherence values ​​such as buildings, petal sheds, poultry. Their market value is estimated at be raised by Rs. 20-40. In those villages, the cost of construction is raised to Rs. 20.